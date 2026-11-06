The Detroit Tigers aren’t wasting any time making changes following their disappointing 2026 season.

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On Friday, the organization finalized manager A.J. Hinch’s coaching staff for 2027 while announcing significant changes to its medical and baseball operations departments.

The moves represent another step in Detroit’s efforts to rebound from a 76-86 season that ended without a playoff appearance.

Aug 23, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch (14) returns to the dugout after a pitching change against the Kansas City Royals during the second inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Tigers Finalize A.J. Hinch’s 2027 Coaching Staff

The Tigers officially confirmed the additions of Kyle Hudson as first-base and baserunning coach and Martín Maldonado as quality control coach.

As previously reported by Detroit Sports Nation, Hudson replaces Anthony Sanders after spending time coaching with the Boston Red Sox.

Maldonado, meanwhile, brings 15 seasons of Major League playing experience and previously worked with Hinch in Houston. He also has an established relationship with Tigers pitcher Framber Valdez, having caught his 2023 no-hitter with the Astros.

Detroit also expanded Ryan Sienko’s responsibilities, naming him catching and bullpen coach following the departure of Juan Nieves.

The club’s previously reported coaching changes are now official, giving Hinch his complete staff heading into spring training.

Detroit Makes Major Medical Staff Changes

Perhaps the most notable development involves the organization’s medical department.

According to Friday’s report on the finalized staff changes, Detroit’s offseason restructuring extends beyond the coaching staff.

The Tigers have hired Scott Peters as medical director and Jeremiah Randall as head athletic trainer and physical therapist.

Peters arrives after 11 seasons with Toronto, while Randall previously served as Houston’s head athletic trainer from 2016 through 2025.

Randall also worked alongside Hinch during Houston’s 2017 World Series championship season.

The additions follow the departures of Ryne Eubanks and Chris McDonald, whose exits were previously detailed by DSN.

Baseball Operations Adds a Familiar Name

Detroit also confirmed that Jay Sartori is returning as vice president of baseball operations, bringing his experience in analytics, strategy, and player evaluation back to the organization.

The Bottom Line

The Tigers have now finalized several important behind-the-scenes changes, but the biggest challenge remains ahead.

After winning just 76 games in 2026, Detroit needs its revamped staff to help turn a talented roster into a winning team.

New coaches, new medical leadership, and a familiar executive are now in place. The next step is making sure those changes translate into better results on the field.