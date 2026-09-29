Tigers Enter the 2027 Draft Lottery With Top-Six Odds

With the Detroit Tigers season officially over, attention shifts to the 2027 MLB Draft and to the young talent Scott Harris expects to push the roster forward. Detroit finished 76-86 this season and in fourth place in the American League Central.

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If MLB did not have a draft lottery, the Tigers would hold the seventh overall pick in 2027. Instead, they have a chance to move into the top six and potentially come away with the No. 1 overall selection.

Tigers Odds for a Top-Six 2027 MLB Draft Pick

Detroit has pretty good odds to land a top-six selection. According to tankathon.com, the Tigers have a 39.2% chance at a pick in the top six. The last time Detroit held a selection in the top six of the MLB draft was 2023.

The Tigers had the third overall pick that year and selected outfielder Max Clark out of Franklin Community High School in Franklin, Indiana. Clark reached the majors on July 31 and is expected to be one of the core members of Detroit’s organization for the long haul.

Slim Odds to Land the No. 1 Overall Pick

Even with a strong chance at a top-six pick, Detroit’s odds of winning the No. 1 selection sit at just 4.51%, according to tankathon. It would be a major surprise if the Tigers ended up with the first pick in the 2027 MLB Draft.

Detroit last held the No. 1 overall pick in 2020, when it selected Spencer Torkelson out of Arizona State. The Tigers announced him as a third baseman at the time, even though he had played first base for the Sun Devils. Detroit also picked first in 2018 and took Auburn right-hander Casey Mize.

Who the Tigers Could Draft at No. 1

If the Tigers do win the lottery, Florida shortstop Brendan Lawson is one name to watch. MLB Pipeline’s July mock draft slotted Lawson second overall, behind California prep shortstop Dylan Seward at No. 1.