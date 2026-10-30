ESPN’s First 2027 Rankings Put the Tigers Above Cleveland

David Schoenfield of ESPN published his way-too-early power rankings for the 2027 MLB season on Thursday, and the Detroit Tigers landed at No. 7. That puts Detroit one spot ahead of the Cleveland Guardians, the team that just won the American League Central.

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Schoenfield’s case has very little to do with what Detroit did in 2026. The Tigers went 76-86 and finished fourth in the division while Cleveland won it at 85-77. His argument is that the roster was better than the record.

“Yes, Detroit will need to address the bullpen, but this is still a deep roster that underperformed in 2026,” Schoenfield wrote.

Why ESPN’s 2027 Power Rankings Favor the Detroit Tigers

Schoenfield gave three reasons for the jump. The first is the gap between how Detroit played and what it actually won. The Tigers’ plus-71 run differential was fourth in the American League, behind only the Tampa Bay Rays at plus-86 and the Boston Red Sox at plus-78, and Schoenfield called that a positive indicator for the following season.

The second is the young core. He pointed to Kevin McGonigle, who put up 7.1 WAR as a rookie, and Max Clark, who added 1.2 WAR in 51 games.

The third is the rotation. Troy Melton posted a 2.76 ERA in 20 starts and Jackson Jobe a 3.91 ERA in nine starts. Schoenfield has those two, plus right-hander River Ryan, ready to fill the spots of Tarik Skubal and Casey Mize.

Where the Rest of the AL Central Landed

Cleveland sits at No. 8, directly behind Detroit. The Chicago White Sox, who finished one game back of the Guardians at 84-78, are No. 13. The Minnesota Twins are No. 19 and the Kansas City Royals are No. 25. Detroit and Cleveland are the only teams from the division inside ESPN’s top 10.

Potential Impact Rookies for the 2027 Detroit Tigers

Schoenfield listed four potential 2027 impact rookies for Detroit: Ryan, outfielder Zyhir Hope, catcher and first baseman Josue Briceno, and infielder Max Anderson.

Hope and Ryan both arrived in the Aug. 2 trade that sent Skubal to the Los Angeles Dodgers, a deal that also brought right-hander Brady Smith to Detroit. Hope is the one with a real chance to reach the majors during the season, and spring training will say plenty about how close he is.

Kevin McGonigle and Max Clark Give Detroit a Core

McGonigle is 22 years old. In 156 games he hit .278 with 18 home runs and 72 RBIs, stole 12 bases in 16 attempts, and finished with a .376 on-base percentage, a .430 slugging percentage and an .806 OPS. The 7.1 WAR is the number ESPN leaned on.

Clark is 21 and played 51 games. He hit .272 with three home runs and 23 RBIs, stole five bases in six attempts, and posted a .350 on-base percentage, a .417 slugging percentage and a .766 OPS.

Detroit’s 2027 case starts with those two. Whether it holds up depends on the bullpen ESPN flagged and on what the Tigers do this winter.