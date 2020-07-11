Detroit Tigers 2B Jonathan Schoop blasts HR with Dan Dickerson on the call (VIDEO)

There’s nothing quite like the sounds of summer at Comerica Park – the crack of the bat launching a baseball into orbit and the sound of Detroit Tigers radio play by play man Dan Dickerson on the call.
Take a look (and listen) as Dickerson calls a home run blast in today’s intrasquad game from newcomer Jonathan Schoop:
The crack of the bat and @Dan_Dickerson's voice.
Nothing better than the sounds of summer. pic.twitter.com/6jxcQtnvl0
— Detroit Tigers (@tigers) July 11, 2020
We’re definitely happy to have baseball back, even if we have to watch from afar!