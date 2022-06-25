3 hitters the Detroit Tigers should select with 12th overall pick

The Detroit Tigers have the 12th overall pick in the 2022 MLB First-Year Amateur Player Draft. As they start to creep in on that date, the team will have to start weighing out their options for who they will select. While the Tigers faithful are waiting with pitchforks in mob form, with Al Avila wanted posters, the draft is different.

The Detroit Tigers general manager has not had a lot of positive comments, especially after the start of this 2022 season. But Avila does have a way about him when it comes to drafting. His front office staff does their due diligence regarding player evaluation and scouting at the amateur levels.

Here are three hitters for the Detroit Tigers to target.

In recent years, the Tigers have added big-name prospects who have been integral to the rebuild. Since 2016, here is a list of the Tigers’ first-round selections.

2016: Matt Manning , RHP

, RHP 2017: Alex Faedo , RHP

, RHP 2018: Casey Mize , RHP

, RHP 2019: Riley Greene , OF/LHH

, OF/LHH 2020: Spencer Torkelson , 1B/RHH

, 1B/RHH 2021: Jackson Jobe, RHP

The Tigers have done an excellent job identifying talent and bringing in quality prospects, so as the 2022 draft inches closer, they will have to figure out who is best for the rebuild. The Tigers will make the right choice, whether it’s trade bait or a future talent.

1. The Detroit Tigers should consider drafting Daniel Susac, Catcher/Right-Handed Hitter, University of Arizona Previous Next

Embed from Getty Images First, let’s look at a collegiate catcher who played his college ball at the University of Arizona in Tucson. He’s been there the last two seasons after a stellar high-school career had him on the draft watch in high school, but he opted to head to college. The Detroit Tigers have Dillon Dingler in the minors, a second-round pick from the 2020 MLB Draft who looks like he will be mighty good. But if the opportunity presents itself to select Daniel Susac and add the Wildcats’ backstop to the team’s rebuild. Susac stands 6-foot-4 and weighs in at 218-pounds. The bat is the tool that should excite scouts the most when it comes to the right-handed hitting catcher. The swing is pretty, and it looks the part—smooth stroke from the right side with the ability to lift the baseball. MUST READ: Miguel Cabrera's first MLB hit was absolute perfection [Video] If you watch closely, you’ll see a smooth swing that produces barrels. He’s got the strength and pop to drive the ball well and be a quality big league hitter. At least, that’s how it appears from his time in a Wildcats uniform. There’s a lot to like about his swing, he’s made plenty of strides since his high school days, and it’s shown. C Daniel Susac (‘22 elig.) launches this ball to deep LF for the solo HR. Strong frame generates plus raw power. Simple swing allows the barrel to be found often. Potential Top-15 pick this summer @ArizonaBaseball #PGDraft @B_Sakowski_PG @vcervinoPG pic.twitter.com/xVkhGaWY1H — PG College Baseball (@PGCollegeBall) May 25, 2022 On top of his skills in the batters’ box, Susac has plus skills behind the dish as well. He’s got some power in his arm with clean actions on throws down to second base. He gets rid of the ball quickly and lands the ball in the tag zone. There’s a lot to like with Susac. In his sophomore season with the Wildcats this Spring, Susac slashed 366/.430/.582 with 19 doubles, 12 home runs, and 61 RBI. The 21-year-old is eligible to be selected and will likely be a mid-first-rounder and better be on the Tigers list. Though catcher may not be at the top of the list with hope being instilled in Dingler, taking Susac is still a wise decision at 12th overall. Up next is a hitter who has an unorthodox swing but finds ways to get the job done.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

