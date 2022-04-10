Detroit Tigers 3B Jeimer Candelario isn’t afraid of the White Sox

They’re the defending American League Central Division champions for a reason, and following Friday’s Opening Day, they reminded the Detroit Tigers who currently holds the crown.

The Chicago White Sox took two of three from Detroit, including today’s dominating 10-2 victory at Comerica Park to improve to 2-1 on the young season. Meanwhile, the Tigers dropped to 1-2. Chicago got to starter Tarik Skubal early, as Tim Anderson doubled on the first pitch he faced. Skubal would ultimately last four innings, surrendering seven hits and five runs.

But don’t expect the Tigers to shiver in fear the next time they play their division rival. According to 3B Jeimer Candelario, the Tigers will “get” them.

“They won the series but we got more games, we’re going to get them,” he said following today’s game.

“There’s no good way to describe a loss, but we’ll flush this one and get to Boston,” manager A.J. Hinch said. “I’m not going to obsess over it other than we obviously need to address a few things.”

The Tigers bring in the Boston Red Sox for a three-game series that begins tomorrow.

– – Quotes via Bally Sports Detroit Link – –