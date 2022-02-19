Detroit Tigers 3B Jeimer Candelario weighs in on MLB lockout

We were hoping it did not come to this point, but here we are, another Major League Baseball lockout.

On Friday, news broke that MLB Spring Training will not begin on time and we are all left wondering if and when we will get to watch baseball in 2022.

During the lockout, MLB players on a 40-man roster are not allowed to use team facilities and they are not allowed to get instruction from their team’s coaches.

Detroit Tigers 3B Jeimer Candelario says, “We want to play baseball.”

From Detroit Free Press:

“I’m just hoping everything goes the right way and we can play baseball,” Candelario said. “That’s what we want. We want to play baseball. We want to give the fans our best, and we want to give them some games. We want to play games.”

“It’s different, but I’m taking this moment to prepare myself the best way I can,” Candelario said. “I’m just taking advantage of the moments to put in the work. If I put in the work the right way, good things will happen.”

“The best way to think is you have to be ready,” Candelario said. “That’s the best mindset you can have. You got to be ready. … I’m putting in a lot of work on my body. I’m working my body; I’m working my mental side. I’m focused on quality (work) and getting better.”

Let’s hope a deal between the MLBPA and MLB is reached soon because a spring/summer without baseball would be painful.