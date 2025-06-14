History in the Making? Detroit Tigers Start Surpasses Nearly Every World Series Team in Franchise History

The Detroit Tigers haven’t just been good in 2025 — they’ve been historically good. Following Friday night’s 12-5 rout of the Cincinnati Reds, the Tigers improved to 46-25, marking one of the best 71-game starts in franchise history.

How good is it, exactly? Better than the 2012 team. Better than 1968. Even better than 1945.

Detroit News’ Tony Paul laid it out clearly: the 2025 Tigers are off to a hotter start than most of the team’s 11 World Series-bound clubs — with only a few legendary teams ahead of them.

TL;DR

Tigers are 46-25 through 71 games in 2025.

through 71 games in 2025. That record surpasses 9 of the franchise’s 11 World Series seasons at the same point.

at the same point. The only two teams with better starts: 1984 (52-19) and 2006 (47-24) .

and . The 2025 Tigers are 1 game behind the 2006 team, which made the World Series.

Detroit is showing signs of being a legitimate AL contender.

The Big Picture

For a team that entered the season with tempered expectations and no clear superstar, the 2025 Tigers have put together something special. Their 46-25 record puts them in rare company — and stacks up favorably against almost every World Series team in Detroit history.

Here’s how the 2025 Tigers compare through 71 games:

Year Record Through 71 Games Reached World Series? 1984 52-19 ✅ Won World Series 2006 47-24 ✅ Lost World Series 2025 46-25 TBD 1909 46-24-1 ✅ Lost World Series 1968 44-26 ✅ Won World Series 1940 43-27-1 ✅ Lost World Series 1934 43-28 ✅ Lost World Series 1945 43-28 ✅ Won World Series 1935 41-29-1 ✅ Won World Series 1908 41-30 ✅ Lost World Series 1907 40-30-1 ✅ Lost World Series 2012 34-37 ✅ Lost World Series

What This Means

Historically, a start like this has often led to postseason glory for the Tigers. Consider this:

Only 2 Tigers teams in history had more wins at this point than the 2025 team.

The 2006 Tigers — who reached the World Series — were just one win better at 47-24.

at 47-24. The 2012 team, which also made it to the Fall Classic, was just 34-37 through 71 games — 12 games worse than this year’s club.

This current pace puts the 2025 Tigers on track to win 100+ games, a mark only a few Detroit teams have ever reached.

A Team Built for the Long Haul

What makes this team especially exciting is how they’re doing it. No single player is carrying the weight — the offense is balanced, the rotation has stepped up, and manager A.J. Hinch has found consistency in a lineup that’s performing up and down the order.

The bullpen has been quietly effective, and the rotation — despite preseason concerns — has delivered quality starts at a strong clip.

This isn’t a team that’s relying on flukes. It’s built on solid fundamentals, pitching depth, and timely hitting.

The Bottom Line

The 2025 Detroit Tigers are in elite company. Their 46-25 record is more than just a strong start — it’s a historic one. With only the 1984 and 2006 teams slightly ahead of them at this stage, the numbers suggest that this group has the makeup of a legitimate World Series contender.

It’s still early, and plenty of baseball lies ahead. But if history is any guide, this could be a special summer in the Motor City.