History in the Making? Detroit Tigers Start Surpasses Nearly Every World Series Team in Franchise History

The Detroit Tigers are 46-25 through 71 games in 2025!
The Detroit Tigers haven’t just been good in 2025 — they’ve been historically good. Following Friday night’s 12-5 rout of the Cincinnati Reds, the Tigers improved to 46-25, marking one of the best 71-game starts in franchise history.

How good is it, exactly? Better than the 2012 team. Better than 1968. Even better than 1945.

Detroit News’ Tony Paul laid it out clearly: the 2025 Tigers are off to a hotter start than most of the team’s 11 World Series-bound clubs — with only a few legendary teams ahead of them.

TL;DR

  • Tigers are 46-25 through 71 games in 2025.
  • That record surpasses 9 of the franchise’s 11 World Series seasons at the same point.
  • The only two teams with better starts: 1984 (52-19) and 2006 (47-24).
  • The 2025 Tigers are 1 game behind the 2006 team, which made the World Series.
  • Detroit is showing signs of being a legitimate AL contender.

The Big Picture

For a team that entered the season with tempered expectations and no clear superstar, the 2025 Tigers have put together something special. Their 46-25 record puts them in rare company — and stacks up favorably against almost every World Series team in Detroit history.

Here’s how the 2025 Tigers compare through 71 games:

YearRecord Through 71 GamesReached World Series?
198452-19✅ Won World Series
200647-24✅ Lost World Series
202546-25TBD
190946-24-1✅ Lost World Series
196844-26✅ Won World Series
194043-27-1✅ Lost World Series
193443-28✅ Lost World Series
194543-28✅ Won World Series
193541-29-1✅ Won World Series
190841-30✅ Lost World Series
190740-30-1✅ Lost World Series
201234-37✅ Lost World Series

What This Means

Historically, a start like this has often led to postseason glory for the Tigers. Consider this:

  • Only 2 Tigers teams in history had more wins at this point than the 2025 team.
  • The 2006 Tigers — who reached the World Series — were just one win better at 47-24.
  • The 2012 team, which also made it to the Fall Classic, was just 34-37 through 71 games — 12 games worse than this year’s club.

This current pace puts the 2025 Tigers on track to win 100+ games, a mark only a few Detroit teams have ever reached.

Tarik Skubal contract extension

A Team Built for the Long Haul

What makes this team especially exciting is how they’re doing it. No single player is carrying the weight — the offense is balanced, the rotation has stepped up, and manager A.J. Hinch has found consistency in a lineup that’s performing up and down the order.

The bullpen has been quietly effective, and the rotation — despite preseason concerns — has delivered quality starts at a strong clip.

This isn’t a team that’s relying on flukes. It’s built on solid fundamentals, pitching depth, and timely hitting.

The Bottom Line

The 2025 Detroit Tigers are in elite company. Their 46-25 record is more than just a strong start — it’s a historic one. With only the 1984 and 2006 teams slightly ahead of them at this stage, the numbers suggest that this group has the makeup of a legitimate World Series contender.

It’s still early, and plenty of baseball lies ahead. But if history is any guide, this could be a special summer in the Motor City.

AI Disclosure: Drafted with AI assistance and fact-checked by DSN editorial staff. – Fact Checking Policy

