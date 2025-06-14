History in the Making? Detroit Tigers Start Surpasses Nearly Every World Series Team in Franchise History

The Detroit Tigers haven’t just been good in 2025 — they’ve been historically good. Following Friday night’s 12-5 rout of the Cincinnati Reds, the Tigers improved to 46-25, marking one of the best 71-game starts in franchise history.
How good is it, exactly? Better than the 2012 team. Better than 1968. Even better than 1945.
Detroit News’ Tony Paul laid it out clearly: the 2025 Tigers are off to a hotter start than most of the team’s 11 World Series-bound clubs — with only a few legendary teams ahead of them.
TL;DR
- Tigers are 46-25 through 71 games in 2025.
- That record surpasses 9 of the franchise’s 11 World Series seasons at the same point.
- The only two teams with better starts: 1984 (52-19) and 2006 (47-24).
- The 2025 Tigers are 1 game behind the 2006 team, which made the World Series.
- Detroit is showing signs of being a legitimate AL contender.
The Big Picture
For a team that entered the season with tempered expectations and no clear superstar, the 2025 Tigers have put together something special. Their 46-25 record puts them in rare company — and stacks up favorably against almost every World Series team in Detroit history.
Here’s how the 2025 Tigers compare through 71 games:
|Year
|Record Through 71 Games
|Reached World Series?
|1984
|52-19
|✅ Won World Series
|2006
|47-24
|✅ Lost World Series
|2025
|46-25
|TBD
|1909
|46-24-1
|✅ Lost World Series
|1968
|44-26
|✅ Won World Series
|1940
|43-27-1
|✅ Lost World Series
|1934
|43-28
|✅ Lost World Series
|1945
|43-28
|✅ Won World Series
|1935
|41-29-1
|✅ Won World Series
|1908
|41-30
|✅ Lost World Series
|1907
|40-30-1
|✅ Lost World Series
|2012
|34-37
|✅ Lost World Series
What This Means
Historically, a start like this has often led to postseason glory for the Tigers. Consider this:
- Only 2 Tigers teams in history had more wins at this point than the 2025 team.
- The 2006 Tigers — who reached the World Series — were just one win better at 47-24.
- The 2012 team, which also made it to the Fall Classic, was just 34-37 through 71 games — 12 games worse than this year’s club.
This current pace puts the 2025 Tigers on track to win 100+ games, a mark only a few Detroit teams have ever reached.
A Team Built for the Long Haul
What makes this team especially exciting is how they’re doing it. No single player is carrying the weight — the offense is balanced, the rotation has stepped up, and manager A.J. Hinch has found consistency in a lineup that’s performing up and down the order.
The bullpen has been quietly effective, and the rotation — despite preseason concerns — has delivered quality starts at a strong clip.
This isn’t a team that’s relying on flukes. It’s built on solid fundamentals, pitching depth, and timely hitting.
The Bottom Line
The 2025 Detroit Tigers are in elite company. Their 46-25 record is more than just a strong start — it’s a historic one. With only the 1984 and 2006 teams slightly ahead of them at this stage, the numbers suggest that this group has the makeup of a legitimate World Series contender.
It’s still early, and plenty of baseball lies ahead. But if history is any guide, this could be a special summer in the Motor City.