Tuesday, July 14, 2020
Detroit Tigers to have 5 nationally televised games in 2020

By Arnold Powell

We are less than two weeks away from Opening Day of the 2020 Major League Baseball season! (Boy, does that feel weird to type in July)

On Tuesday, Fox Sports 1 announced their national slate of games for the upcoming season and our Detroit Tigers will have five games on the schedule.

The first of those games will be on August 1 at Comerica Park against the Cincinnati Reds.

The Tigers will likely be pretty bad again but it will still be nice to have baseball back in our lives!

