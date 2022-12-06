Detroit Tigers: A.J. Hinch announces coaching additions

2022 did not go at all as planned for the A.J. Hinch and the Detroit Tigers, as they went from a team many believed could challenge for a Wild Card spot in the MLB Playoffs, to a team that led the league in NOT SCORING runs. Toward the end of the season, Tigers owner Chris Ilitch made the decision to move on from Al Avila, and later announced the hiring of Scott Harris as the new team president, signaling the start of a new era of Tigers baseball. Since then, a plethora of changes have been made, both to the 40-man roster and to the coaching staff. On Monday night, Hinch announced some changes to the coaching staff.

What coaching changes did Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch announce?

According to Evan Woodbery of MLive, the Hinch announced the following coaching changes on Monday night.

–Gary Jones is shifting from first base to third base

–Nelson Perez has been hired as the Tigers’ new strength and conditioning coach

–Shane Wallen is the new performance coach

–Matt Rankin and Chris McDonald are returning as assistant athletic trainers under Ryne Eubanks

“We have tried to convince the players we are pursuing that you can come to Detroit and be surrounded by the resources and staff that are going to help you take the next step in your development, no matter where you are in your career,” Harris said.

“If you’re a young player coming up to Detroit, or if you’re a veteran who has been in five different places, you can come to Detroit and work with, you know, Robin, Fett and Juan or work with Brdar, Keith and J-Row, and they’re going to have excellent content for you and they’re going to be in the trenches with you every day for 162 to help you get better.”