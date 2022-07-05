Detroit Tigers: A.J. Hinch gives injury update on Alex Faedo

The Detroit Tigers had a pretty exciting Fourth of July as they had a rare doubleheader sweep against the Cleveland Guardians at Comerica Park. But despite picking up a pair of much-needed wins, the Tigers did suffer a loss as starting pitcher Alex Faedo was forced to leave Game 2 early with hip soreness.

Faedo did try to stay in the game but Tigers manager A.J. Hinch noticed he was off and decided to be cautious and remove him from the game.



A.J. Hinch gives injury update on Alex Faedo

Prior to Tuesday’s matchup against the Guardians, A.J. Hinch spoke to the media and he gave an optimistic injury update on Alex Faedo.

According to Chris McCosky, Hinch said initial tests on Alex Faedo’s hip revealed no apparent structural damage and as of now, he has not been scratched to be the 27th man and pitch vs. the Kansas City Royals on Monday. He added that doctors are still reviewing the tests though.

AJ Hinch said initial tests on Alex Faedo hip revealed no apparent structural damage and as of now, he has not been scratched to be the 27th man and pitch vs. Royals in KC Monday. Docs are still reviewing the tests though — Chris McCosky (@cmccosky) July 5, 2022

On the season, Faedo, who is a rookie, is 1-4 with a 5.02 ERA in 11 starts. He has struck out 42 batters in 52 innings while posting a WHIP of 1.54.

Let’s hope Faedo has avoided a stint on the injured list and is able to make his next start as the Tigers have already dealt with more than their share of injuries this season.

