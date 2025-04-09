Detroit Tigers: A.J. Hinch Reveals Awful Jake Rogers Injury Update

A.J. Hinch offered insight into the status of one of the Tigers' top defenders, and the early estimate points to an extended absence. Here’s what that means moving forward.

It’s the kind of news Detroit Tigers fans were hoping to avoid.

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch gave a tough update this morning, estimating that catcher Jake Rogers will likely be out “at least a month” as he deals with a left oblique strain — not just a short stint on the injured list, after all.

Not Just Any Catcher

This isn’t just about losing a bat or filling a roster spot. Rogers is one of the top defensive catchers in baseball, and his absence hits especially hard when you consider who he usually pairs up with — none other than reigning AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal.

Rogers has become Skubal’s personal catcher, and their chemistry has been key to the ace’s dominance on the mound. Losing that connection, even temporarily, is less than ideal as the Tigers aim to stay competitive in a tightly packed AL Central.

Jake Rogers Detroit Tigers

The Impact on Detroit’s Catching Depth

Rogers, who had appeared in six of the first ten games of the 2025 season, was scratched just an hour before Tuesday’s game against the Yankees. At the time, the team hoped it might just be a minor tweak. But with oblique injuries, recovery timelines are tricky — and Hinch made it clear: this is not something to rush.

In Rogers’ place, Dillon Dingler stepped into the starting role, and the Tigers called up veteran catcher Tomás Nido from Triple-A Toledo. Nido brings some MLB experience to the backup spot, but the Tigers will definitely miss the leadership and glove work Rogers provides behind the plate.

Tough Timing

Before the injury, Rogers was batting .222 with a .697 OPS, showing some early-season promise with three walks and two runs scored in Monday’s win. Now, his momentum is halted — and the Tigers are left to piece things together behind the dish while he rehabs.

As for Rogers, fans can only hope for a speedy and smooth recovery. Obliques can be nagging, and one wrong move can set a player back. The Tigers are going to play this one smart.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

