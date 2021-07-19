Detroit Tigers accomplish offensive feat not seen since 2001 against Rangers

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Tigers are having themselves a blast tonight at Comerica Park against the Texas Rangers, currently leading by a hefty 13-0 margin in the bottom of the 7th inning.

And thanks to an offensive outburst in the 6th inning, they put themselves into the team record books. They sent all nine batters to the plate, doing so for the first time since August of 2001 – also against Texas.

Prior to the sixth inning tonight, the last time nine-or-more #Tigers batters reached base to start an inning (via hit, walk or HBP) was the ninth inning on August 8, 2001 at Texas. The last MLB team to do so was Oakland (11 batters) on September 12, 2018. (via @EliasSports) pic.twitter.com/OfrtGlNrZg — Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) July 20, 2021

It’s a good night to be a Tigers fan!