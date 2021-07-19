Detroit Tigers accomplish offensive feat not seen since 2001 against Rangers

by

The Detroit Tigers are having themselves a blast tonight at Comerica Park against the Texas Rangers, currently leading by a hefty 13-0 margin in the bottom of the 7th inning.

And thanks to an offensive outburst in the 6th inning, they put themselves into the team record books. They sent all nine batters to the plate, doing so for the first time since August of 2001 – also against Texas.

It’s a good night to be a Tigers fan!

