Detroit Tigers Acquire LHP From Boston Red Sox

The Detroit Tigers have bolstered their bullpen by claiming left-handed reliever Bailey Horn off waivers from the Boston Red Sox.

Horn, who is 26, is a product of Auburn University and was drafted by the Chicago White Sox in the fifth round of the 2020 MLB Draft. After spending some time with the White Sox, Horn was traded to the Red Sox in April for cash considerations.

In his time with the Red Sox organization, Horn had a solid run at Triple-A Worcester, posting an impressive 2.15 ERA across 29 innings while striking out 35 batters. However, his major league performance in 2024 was inconsistent. In 18 innings with the Red Sox, Horn struggled with command, walking 10 batters and striking out just 13.

The Tigers are hoping that Horn can refine his control and find success in their bullpen, adding depth to a pitching staff that continues to undergo changes as they prepare for the 2025 season.