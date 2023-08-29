Detroit Tigers acquire Bennett Sousa

The Detroit Tigers have reportedly acquired left-handed pitcher Bennett Sousa. Plucked off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers, Sousa now finds himself optioned to Triple-A Toledo. This move, especially after the outrighting of infielder Isan Díaz, accentuates the Tigers' continuous shuffle to solidify their roster.

Why it Matters

Sousa’s journey to this point has been anything but smooth, having been passed from the White Sox to the Reds, and finally to the Brewers, only to end up injured in June. After a tumultuous past and limited major league appearances, the focus now is on his potential and what he could bring to the table, especially given his promising minor league stats.

When Will Sousa Play For The Tigers?

Scott Harris, recently suggested that the team might fill the open spot on the 40-man roster spot with an external player instead of promoting a prospect from their own ranks. It appears that the decision to bring in Sousa reflects this, though he has been temporarily sent to Toledo. Don't be surprised at all if Sousa is pitching with the Tigers very soon.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bennett Sousa has been claimed by the Detroit Tigers and optioned to Triple-A Toledo. Sousa has a career 9.00 ERA in the major leagues but showcases better stats in minor league stints. Tigers view Sousa as an external roster addition, potentially fortifying their left-handed relief depth.

Bottom Line – Every Cloud has a Silver Lining

While Bennett Sousa’s journey has seen more ups and downs than a roller coaster, the Detroit Tigers see potential. While Sousa's career has been turbulent, his addition to the Tigers organization might just be the turning point he needs. Time will tell if this becomes a story of redemption and resurgence, but for now, all eyes are on the left-hander as he prepares to take on this new chapter with the Tigers.