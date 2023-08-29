Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Tigers acquire Bennett Sousa

Detroit Tigers acquire Bennett Sousa

Detroit Tigers acquire Bennett Sousa

The Detroit Tigers have reportedly acquired left-handed pitcher Bennett Sousa. Plucked off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers, Sousa now finds himself optioned to Triple-A Toledo. This move, especially after the outrighting of infielder Isan Díaz, accentuates the Tigers' continuous shuffle to solidify their roster.

Inside The Article
Detroit Tigers acquire Bennett SousaWhy it MattersWhen Will Sousa Play For The Tigers?TL;DR (too long didn't read)Bottom Line – Every Cloud has a Silver Lining
Detroit Tigers Trevor Rosenthal Zach McKinstry Spencer Turnbull Riley Greene Reese Olson Joey Wentz Reese Olson Nick Solak Spencer Turnbull Scott Harris Colt Keith Franklin Perez 2023 MLB Draft Wyatt Langford Kevin McGonigle Mike Ivie Zach Logue Detroit Tigers acquire Bennett Sousa

Why it Matters

Sousa’s journey to this point has been anything but smooth, having been passed from the White Sox to the Reds, and finally to the Brewers, only to end up injured in June. After a tumultuous past and limited major league appearances, the focus now is on his potential and what he could bring to the table, especially given his promising minor league stats.

When Will Sousa Play For The Tigers?

Scott Harris, recently suggested that the team might fill the open spot on the 40-man roster spot with an external player instead of promoting a prospect from their own ranks. It appears that the decision to bring in Sousa reflects this, though he has been temporarily sent to Toledo. Don't be surprised at all if Sousa is pitching with the Tigers very soon.

Read More

Detroit Tigers waive Jose Cisnero

Two Detroit Tigers Prospects Named MiLB Player of the Week

Justin Verlander praises Miguel Cabrera after final meeting

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Bennett Sousa has been claimed by the Detroit Tigers and optioned to Triple-A Toledo.
  2. Sousa has a career 9.00 ERA in the major leagues but showcases better stats in minor league stints.
  3. Tigers view Sousa as an external roster addition, potentially fortifying their left-handed relief depth.

Bottom Line – Every Cloud has a Silver Lining

While Bennett Sousa’s journey has seen more ups and downs than a roller coaster, the Detroit Tigers see potential. While Sousa's career has been turbulent, his addition to the Tigers organization might just be the turning point he needs. Time will tell if this becomes a story of redemption and resurgence, but for now, all eyes are on the left-hander as he prepares to take on this new chapter with the Tigers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

Subscribe to DSN News

Subscribe to DSN News to get the latest Detroit Sports news in your email daily.

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?