Detroit Tigers acquire Bligh Madris

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
1 Min Read
Highlights
  • The Tigers struggled in 2022
  • The Tigers have acquired Bligh Madris

The 2022 Major League Baseball season is in the books, and the Houston Astros are your World Series Champions. Astros aside, it is going to be a very important off-season for our Detroit Tigers. During what was a disastrous 2022 season, Tigers owner Chris Ilitch mercifully decided to fire Al Avila, and the team has since hired Scott Harris as their new president of baseball operations. According to reports, the Tigers have claimed outfielder Bligh Madris off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays.

Who is Detroit Tigers OF Bligh Madris?

Madris, who is 26, was originally selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the ninth round of the 2017 MLB Draft. He spent the first part of the 2022 season with the Pirates, before being claimed by the Rays in September.

In 39 Major League games (113 at-bats) with the Pirates in 2022, Madris hit .177 with one home run and seven RBIs.

That being said, Madris was much better in Triple-A in 2022 as he hit .297 with 11 home runs and 49 RBIs in 81 games.

