Detroit Tigers acquire Brady Allen via trade with Miami Marlins

Just moments ago, the Detroit Tigers took to Twitter to announce that they have acquired an outfielder via a trade with the Miami Marlins. According to the Tigers, they have traded OF Jonathan Davis to the Marlins in exchange for OF Brady Allen.

The Tigers have acquired OF Brady Allen from Miami in exchange for OF Jonathan Davis. — Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) May 22, 2023

Who is Brady Allen?

Allen, who is 23, was selected by the Marlins in the fifth round of the 2021 MLB Draft. During his time in the Minors, Allen has batted .250 with 11 home runs and 74 RBIs in 154 games. Upon being drafted, Allen was considered to be one of the Marlins' Top 30 prospects, but he has since fallen out of those rankings. So far this season, Allen is batting .256 with three home runs. He has walked 13 times and struck out 34 times in 37 games for High-A Beloit.

“A player who has strong tools across the board, Allen has the ability to hit for both average and power to all parts of the field, as well as impressive speed on the base paths. A strong defender as well, Allen will likely see time at all three outfield spots at some point, all of which he saw time at across three years at South Carolina.”

“As mentioned previously, Allen has yet to play a professional game as the outfielder underwent Tommy John surgery after the MLB Draft that delayed his pro debut. Now the Miami Marlins No. 30 prospect, Allen will likely make his professional debut at some point during the 2022 season.”