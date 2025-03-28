Detroit Tigers Acquire Outfielder Following Trade With Milwaukee Brewers

The Detroit Tigers are wasting no time making roster tweaks early in the 2025 season. On Friday, the club announced they have acquired outfielder Brewer Hicklen from the Milwaukee Brewers. The move was made in exchange for cash considerations.

We have acquired OF Brewer Hicklen from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for a cash consideration. Hicklen has been optioned to Triple-A Toledo.



To make room for Hicklen on the 40-man roster, RHP Ty Madden has been transferred to the 60-day injured list. — Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) March 28, 2025

Brewer Hicklen Heads to Triple-A Toledo

Shortly after the deal was finalized, the Tigers assigned Hicklen to Triple-A Toledo, where he’ll suit up for the Mud Hens to begin his Tigers tenure. Hicklen offers valuable depth and some pop at the plate — in 125 games with the Nashville Sounds last season, he posted a .246 average, 14 home runs, and 51 RBIs.

The Tigers are dealing with early-season outfield injuries, so Hicklen could become a name to watch should Detroit need a call-up option.

Ty Madden Moved to 60-Day IL

To make room for Hicklen on the 40-man roster, right-handed pitcher Ty Madden was transferred to the 60-day injured list. Madden has been dealing with lingering arm issues, and the move signals that his return may still be a ways off.

Looking Ahead

As injuries continue to test the Tigers’ depth, bringing in a player like Hicklen — who has shown he can handle Triple-A pitching — gives the organization a much-needed insurance policy in the outfield. If the opportunity arises, Hicklen could make his way to Comerica Park before long.