Detroit Tigers Acquire Outfielder Following Trade With Milwaukee Brewers

The Detroit Tigers have added another outfielder to their 40-man roster.

The Detroit Tigers are wasting no time making roster tweaks early in the 2025 season. On Friday, the club announced they have acquired outfielder Brewer Hicklen from the Milwaukee Brewers. The move was made in exchange for cash considerations.

Brewer Hicklen Heads to Triple-A Toledo

Shortly after the deal was finalized, the Tigers assigned Hicklen to Triple-A Toledo, where he’ll suit up for the Mud Hens to begin his Tigers tenure. Hicklen offers valuable depth and some pop at the plate — in 125 games with the Nashville Sounds last season, he posted a .246 average, 14 home runs, and 51 RBIs.

The Tigers are dealing with early-season outfield injuries, so Hicklen could become a name to watch should Detroit need a call-up option.

Detroit Tigers

Ty Madden Moved to 60-Day IL

To make room for Hicklen on the 40-man roster, right-handed pitcher Ty Madden was transferred to the 60-day injured list. Madden has been dealing with lingering arm issues, and the move signals that his return may still be a ways off.

Looking Ahead

As injuries continue to test the Tigers’ depth, bringing in a player like Hicklen — who has shown he can handle Triple-A pitching — gives the organization a much-needed insurance policy in the outfield. If the opportunity arises, Hicklen could make his way to Comerica Park before long.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

