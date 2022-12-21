Detroit Tigers News

Detroit Tigers acquire C Mario Feliciano

By W.G. Brady
  • The Tigers have acquired a catcher from the Brewers
  • The Tigers have designated an OF for assignment

According to the Detroit Tigers, they have acquired C Mario Feliciano off of waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers. In a corresponding move, they have designated OF Bligh Madris for assignment. Feliciano, who is 24, was originally selected by the Brewers in the second round of the 2016 Major League Baseball Draft. In six total seasons in Minor League Baseball, Feliciano batted .257 with 35 home runs and 208 RBIs in 414 games.

Madris, who is 26, was originally selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the ninth round of the 2017 MLB Draft. He spent the first part of the 2022 season with the Pirates, before being claimed by the Rays in September. He was claimed by the Tigers on November 18.

In 39 Major League games (113 at-bats) with the Pirates in 2022, Madris hit .177 with one home run and seven RBIs.

Detroit Tigers

