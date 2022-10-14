Detroit Tigers acquire C Michael Papierski from Reds

The Major League Baseball Playoffs are underway, and unfortunately, our Tigers are once again watching from their couches.

That being said, there is always next year (yep, I said it again) and with Al Avila out of the picture and Scott Harris in as the Tigers’ new President of Baseball Operations, the future is bright!

Who did the Detroit Tigers acquire from the Cincinnati Reds?

On Friday, the Tigers announced a pair of roster moves, including claiming C Michael Papierski off waivers from the Cincinnati Reds.

In addition, the Tigers have designated C Ali Sanchez for assignment.

The Tigers have announced the following roster moves:



* Claimed C Michael Papierski off waivers from Cincinnati



* Designated C Ali Sanchez for assignment — Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) October 14, 2022

Who is Tigers C Michael Papierski?

Papierski, who is 26, was originally selected by the Houston Astros in the 9th round of the 2017 MLB Draft.

After spending five seasons in the Minors, Papierski made his MLB debut in 2022 with the Reds. During the 2022 season, he batted just .143 with one home run and four RBIs in 34 games.

This certainly does not qualify as a big move but it is nice to see that Scott Harris is already looking high and low to improve the depth of the Tigers organization.