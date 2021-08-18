Detroit Tigers acquire catcher from Colorado Rockies, place Jake Rogers on 60-day IL

According to the Detroit Tigers, they have made the following three roster moves prior to Wednesday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels.

*Acquired C Dustin Garneau (#64) from Colorado in exchange for cash considerations & selected him to the Major League roster.

*Optioned OF Jacob Robson to Triple-A Toledo

*Transferred C Jake Rogers to the 60-day injured list

Garneau, who was originally selected by the Rockies in the 19th round of the 2009 MLB Draft, last played in the Major Leagues in 2020 with the Houston Astros.

