Detroit Tigers acquire LHP Sean Guenther

Heading into the 2022 Major League Baseball season, quite a few people believed the Detroit Tigers would not only finish above .500 for the first time in what seems like forever but would contend for a wild-card playoff spot. As we now know, that did not come close to happening, and one of the big reasons was the number of injuries the team dealt with, especially regarding their pitching staff. Just moments ago, the Tigers announced they have claimed LHP Sean Guenther off waivers from the Miami Marlins.

Who is Detroit Tigers P Sean Guenther?

Guenther is 26 and coming off Tommy John surgery in April. During the 2021 season, he pitched 14 games for the Marlins, posting a 9.30 ERA while striking out 15 batters in 20.1 innings.

The Marlins originally selected him in the 7th round of the 2017 MLB Draft. Guenther played his college baseball at Notre Dame.