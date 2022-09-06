Detroit Tigers acquire Luis Garcia from Philadelphia Phillies

According to the Detroit Tigers, they have claimed INF Luis Garcia off waivers from the Philadelphia Phillies and optioned him to Double-A Erie.

So far during the 2022 season, Garcia is hitting just .167 with three home runs and 11 RBIs in 186 at-bats.

During the 2021 season, he hit .243 with five home runs and 11 RBIs in 333 at-bats.

Who knows, maybe a change in scenery will help the cause for Luis Garcia.

The Tigers have claimed INF Luis Garcia off waivers from Philadelphia and optioned him to Double A Erie. The Tigers 40-man roster is at 40. — Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) September 6, 2022

Heading into the 2022 Major League Baseball regular season, there was plenty of hope that our Detroit Tigers would not only finish at or above .500 for the season but that if everything clicked, they would make a run at a wild card playoff spot.

Yep, those were the days but as we know, things have not even come close to panning out for the Tigers as they have been one of the worst teams in baseball for the entire season.

In fact, the Tigers were so bad that owner Chris Ilitch, finally decided to fire general manager, Al Avila as the season was still going on.

Now, the Detroit Tigers are on a mission to hire their next general manager and according to Lynne Henning, three people are under ‘heavy consideration’ for the job. Henning did note that the overall group of candidates is much larger than the three people he mentions.

Via Detroit News:

Josh Byrnes

Josh Byrnes, 52, Dodgers senior vice president of baseball operations. Byrnes the past eight years has been part of Andrew Friedman’s masterly ways that have turned the Dodgers into baseball’s showroom model for how a MLB franchise can operate.

Critics remain unimpressed by his earlier work as Diamondbacks GM, even if he drafted Max Scherzer and Paul Goldschmidt, among others, and where he hired a manager named AJ Hinch. They are unmoved by his latter stint as Padres GM. But he had low payrolls at each stop and helped both teams improve markedly. He also was an assistant with Theo Epstein during the Red Sox resurgence, after he had broken in with the Indians.

Given the breadth of his background, and his relationship with Hinch, it’s possible Byrnes is the man to beat.

