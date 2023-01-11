Detroit Tigers acquire RHP Edwin Uceta

- Advertisement -

We are in the middle of the winter but that does not mean the Detroit Tigers are not working hard to improve their roster, both at the Major League and Minor League levels. On Wednesday, the Tigers announced they have claimed RHP Edwin Uceta off waivers from the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Tigers have claimed RHP Edwin Uceta off waivers from Arizona. — Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) January 11, 2023

Who is Detroit Tigers’ RHP Edwin Uceta?

Uceta, who is 25, has pitched in 24 Major League games between 2021-22. During his 2022 season with the Diamondbacks, he posted a 5.82 ERA in 10 appearances (17 innings pitched). During those games, Uceta struck out 13 batters, while walking seven.

Here is a scouting report on Uceta following the 2021 season:

Long limbed and broad shouldered with a high waist. Looks bigger than his listed 6-foot 155 lbs, by about twenty pounds and an inch. Prototypical pitcher’s build with moderate projection to add muscle. A maxed out physical frame at peak should not impact athleticism in any negative way. Should require minimal maintenance.

Likely a lower leverage reliever as currently constituted but there’s hope for more in the profile. He shows feel for three bat-missing pitches and has the fastball+changeup combo that gives him a high relief floor. The idea of Uceta letting loose in a one inning role and seeing if his fastball can play up is an intriguing possibility.