Detroit Tigers acquire RHP Mason Englert from Texas Rangers

Near the end of what was a disastrous 2022 season, the Detroit Tigers announced they were moving on from Al Avila, and not long after, they announced they were hiring Scott Harris to be their President of Baseball Operations. Ever since that hire took place, Harris vowed to improve the Tigers roster from top to bottom, and that is exactly what he tried to do on Wednesday when he acquired RHP Mason Englert from the Texas Rangers via the Rule 5 Draft.

Who is new Detroit Tigers RHP Mason Englert?

Englert, who was originally selected in the fourth round of the 2018 Major League Draft, had a 3.64 ERA with 136 strikeouts and 31 walks in 24 starts (118.2 innings of work) in 2022 between High-A Hickory and Double-A Frisco.

Overall, in a total of 43 minor league starts, Englert has struck out 226 and walked 57, while posting a 3.93 ERA in 199.1 innings of work.

The Detroit Tigers did not lose a player in the Rule 5 Draft.

The Tigers have selected RHP Mason Englert from Texas in the Major League phase of the Rule 5 Draft. — Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) December 7, 2022

What is the Rule 5 Draft?

Via MLB.com:

Held each December, the Rule 5 Draft allows clubs without a full 40-man roster to select certain non-40-man roster players from other clubs. Clubs draft in reverse order of the standings from the previous season. Players signed at age 18 or younger need to be added to their club’s 40-Man roster within five seasons or they become eligible for the Rule 5 Draft. Players who signed at age 19 or older need to be protected within four seasons.

Not every club will make a selection, but those that do pick a player must pay $100,000 to the club from which said player was selected. Rule 5 Draft picks are assigned directly to the drafting club’s 26-man roster and must be placed on outright waivers in order to be removed from the 26-man roster in the subsequent season. Should the player clear waivers, he must be offered back to his previous team for $50,000 and can be outrighted to the Minors only if his original club does not wish to reacquire him. A Rule 5 Draft pick can be placed on the Major League injured list, but he must be active for a minimum of 90 days to avoid being subject to the aforementioned roster restrictions in the next campaign.

Clubs may trade a player selected in the Rule 5 Draft, but the same restrictions apply to the player’s new organization. However, a club may also work out a trade with the Rule 5 pick’s original club to acquire his full rights, thereby allowing him to be optioned to the Minors under traditional circumstances.