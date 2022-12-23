Detroit Tigers acquire SP Zach Logue

2022 did not go as planned and near the end of the season, the Detroit Tigers announced they were moving on from their previous general manager, Al Avila. Not long after Avila was dismissed, the Tigers announced they were hiring Scott Harris to be their new President of Baseball Operations. Ever since that hire was finalized, Harris vowed to improve the Tigers roster from top to bottom, and that is exactly what he tried to do on Friday when he acquired LHP Zach Logue off of waivers.

Who is Detroit Tigers SP Zach Logue?

Logue, who was previously with the Oakland Athletics, is 26 years old. During the 2022 season, Logue struggled as he went 3-8 with a 6.79 ERA in 14 appearances (10 starts).

As noted by Chris McCosky of the Detroit News, Logue’s best two starts of the season just so happened to come against the Tigers.

Logue’s two best starts last season, his rookie season, were against the Tigers. He pitched seven scoreless innings with six strikeouts at Comerica Park and then allowed two runs in six innings against Detroit in Oakland on July 21.

In order to clear a spot on their 40-man roster, the Tigers have decided to designate RHP Angel De Jesus for assignment.