Detroit Tigers add 4 coaches to MLB staff

During the second half of what was a very disappointing 2022 season, Detroit Tigers owner Chris Ilitch finally decided it was time to move on from Al Avila. Not long after that move, the Tigers hired Scott Harris as their new president of baseball operations, and ever since the hire, the team has been making moves both involving the roster and the coaching staff. On Tuesday, the Tigers announced they have added four coaches to their MLB staff.

Jared Goff says Detroit Lions are ... Please enable JavaScript

Which 4 coaches did the Detroit Tigers add to their coaching staff?

Just moments ago, the Tigers announced they have hired four new coaches, including two new hitting coaches and an assistant hitting coach.

Here are the hires the Tigers announced on Tuesday afternoon:

Featured Videos



Michael Brdar (Major League Hitting Coach)

Keith Beauregard (Major League Hitting Coach)

James Rowson (Assistant Major League Hitting Coach)

Robin Lund (Assistant Major League Pitching Coach)

Brdar, who was the hitting coach for the San Diego Padres in 2022, has also spent time in the San Francisco Giants player development system. He began his coaching career as an assistant at the University of Michigan in 2018 and 2019.

Beauregard has spent the last four seasons in the Los Angeles Dodgers organization. Specifically, he was the Dodgers’ Minor League Assistant Field Coordinator in 2021 and 2022 and their Minor League hitting instructor in 2019 and 2020.

Nation, do you approve of these hires by the Detroit Tigers?