Detroit Tigers add 5 players to 40-man roster, DFA 5 others

New Detroit Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris has been extremely busy since coming to the Motor City as he has been making moves right and left to improve the organization. In fact, Harris was making moves on Tuesday, as he completed a trade with the San Francisco Giants. In addition, the Detroit Tigers have reportedly added five players to their 40-man roster, while designating five others for assignment.

Which players did the Detroit Tigers add to their 40-man roster?

According to a report from Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic, the Detroit Tigers have added the following five players to their 40-man roster, which means they will not be available in the Rule 5 Draft.

RHP Reese Olson

IF Andre Lipcius

IF Wenceel Perez

RHP Brendan White

OF Parker Meadows

In addition, the following players were DFA’d by the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday. *Guenther has already cleared waivers and has been outrighted to Triple-A Toledo.

RHP Miguel Diaz

RHP Kyle Funkhouser

C Michael Papierski

OF Brendon Davis

LHP Sean Guenther

