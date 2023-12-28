Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Tigers add Dylan Axelrod to pitching program

The Detroit Tigers have reportedly made a strategic move to strengthen their pitching development program by bringing in Dylan Axelrod, a former major league pitcher and recent pitching coordinator for the Angels. Axelrod’s appointment to the Tigers’ staff marks a significant step in enhancing their pitching strategies and performance.

Enhancing Pitching Capabilities and Strategies

Dylan Axelrod joins the Tigers in a newly established role as the pitching performance and integration coordinator. In this position, Axelrod will work closely with Gabe Ribas, the Tigers’ director of pitching. This collaboration is set to bring fresh insights and innovative approaches to the team’s pitching development, leveraging Axelrod's extensive experience both as a player and a coordinator.

Who is Dylan Axelrod?

Axelrod, 38, brings a wealth of knowledge from his time in major league baseball, where he pitched for parts of five seasons with the Chicago White Sox and the Cincinnati Reds. Since 2020, he has been honing his skills off the field as the Angels’ pitching coordinator, a role that has prepared him for his new responsibilities with the Tigers.

Additionally, Axelrod has a history of collaboration with Ryan Garko, the Tigers' director of development. The two professionals previously worked together with the Angels, establishing a rapport that could prove beneficial in their new roles with the Tigers. This pre-existing relationship is likely to foster a strong and effective partnership in developing the Tigers' pitching talent.

The Bottom Line – A New Era for Tigers’ Pitching

With Dylan Axelrod’s appointment, the Detroit Tigers are entering a new era of pitching development. His expertise, combined with the collaborative environment fostered by existing staff like Gabe Ribas and Ryan Garko, sets the stage for innovative approaches and enhanced performance from the Tigers’ pitchers. Axelrod's role signifies a strategic investment in the future of Detroit's pitching, promising exciting developments in the seasons to come.

