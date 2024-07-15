Detroit Tigers Add High School Star Owen Hall in Second Round

Detroit Tigers Select Vanderbilt RHP Commit Owen Hall in 2024 MLB Draft

The Detroit Tigers have selected Vanderbilt commit Owen Hall as their second-round pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, setting up a pivotal decision for the young athlete: start his professional career or head to college. Hall, who recently completed his senior year at Edmond North High School in Oklahoma, boasts an impressive resume and skill set that have caught the attention of both college and professional scouts.

Impressive Baseball Lineage and Skills

Hall’s baseball lineage runs deep, with his father having played as a pitcher for Arkansas. The right-hander’s fastball, reaching speeds of up to 98 mph, and his strong senior season—which earned him an all-state selection—underscore his potential. According to Prep Baseball Report, Hall is ranked as the No. 3 player in Oklahoma’s 2024 class.

Should he choose to attend Vanderbilt, Hall will join a team that finished their last season with a 38-23 record, suggesting they will remain competitive in the SEC. However, the lure of starting his MLB career might be difficult to resist.

Scouting Report Highlights

MLB.com’s scouting report praises Hall’s mid-90s fastball and promising slider, noting his ability to generate chases and swings with his low-80s slider and his potential to consistently hit mid-90s speeds as he matures. The report highlights his athleticism and projectable frame, suggesting a bright future whether he opts for college or the pros.

“Owen relies heavily on a fastball that sits at 91-94 mph and reaches 98 with explosive life up in the strike zone… With his athleticism and projectable 6-foot-3 frame, he could regularly deal in the mid-90s once he gets stronger,” the report states. “He already pounds the zone with his fastball but needs to improve his control of his secondary offerings.”

As Hall deliberates his future, his decision will be closely watched by both Detroit Tigers fans and Vanderbilt supporters, each eager to see where this promising talent will land.