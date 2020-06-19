Detroit Tigers agree to contract terms 3B Gage Workman

According to reports, the Detroit Tigers have agreed to contract terms with fourth-round pick Gage Workman.
Workman, who was drafted as a third baseman out of Arizona State, batted .298 with 14 home runs and 81 RBIs in 124 games with the Sun Devils over three seasons.
The #Tigers today announced that they have agreed to terms with fourth round pick Gage Workman, a third baseman from Arizona State University. pic.twitter.com/2K5hKZxFI7
— Detroit Tigers Player Development (@RoadtoDetroit) June 19, 2020