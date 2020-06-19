41.2 F
Detroit Tigers agree to contract terms 3B Gage Workman

By Don Drysdale

According to reports, the Detroit Tigers have agreed to contract terms with fourth-round pick Gage Workman.

Workman, who was drafted as a third baseman out of Arizona State, batted .298 with 14 home runs and 81 RBIs in 124 games with the Sun Devils over three seasons.

