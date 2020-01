The Detroit Tigers have added to their lineup today.

They’ve agreed to terms with RHP Iván Nova, signing the 33 year-old to a one-year contract worth a reported $1.5 million plus incentives.

Nova boasts a career stat line of 4.32 ERA, 4.43 FIP, and 1.455 WHIP. He’s spent time with the New York Yankees, during which he was 4th in rookie of the year voting. He also played for the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Chicago White Sox.