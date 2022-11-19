Detroit Tigers agree to contract with Austin Meadows

Prior to the start of the 2022 season, the Detroit Tigers sent Isaac Paredes to the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for outfielder, Austin Meadows. At the time, it looked like a solid trade by Tigers GM Al Avila, but as the season went on, it did not really pan out. Due to injuries and mental health issues, Meadows was only able to play in 36 games for the Tigers in 2022, during that time, he did not hit a single home run while batting just .250. Paredes, on the other hand, hit 20 home runs for Tampa Bay, though he did bat just .205. According to the Tigers, they have agreed to a contract with Meadows for the 2023 season.

This week's hottest stories Michigan State coaches reportedly t... Please enable JavaScript

How much will the Detroit Tigers pay Austin Meadows in 2022?

According to reports, the Tigers and Meadows have avoided arbitration by agreeing to a 1-year, $4.3 million deal.

Austin Meadows' 1-yr deal with the Tigers is for $4.3M. Featured Videos

November 19, 2022

Yes, Meadows had a rough 2022 season, but I still believe he can be an asset for the Tigers moving forward.

We certainly wish Austin the best of luck with his mental health issues.