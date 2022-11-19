Detroit Tigers News

Detroit Tigers agree to contract with Austin Meadows

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
1 Min Read

Prior to the start of the 2022 season, the Detroit Tigers sent Isaac Paredes to the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for outfielder, Austin Meadows. At the time, it looked like a solid trade by Tigers GM Al Avila, but as the season went on, it did not really pan out. Due to injuries and mental health issues, Meadows was only able to play in 36 games for the Tigers in 2022, during that time, he did not hit a single home run while batting just .250. Paredes, on the other hand, hit 20 home runs for Tampa Bay, though he did bat just .205. According to the Tigers, they have agreed to a contract with Meadows for the 2023 season.

This week's hottest stories
Michigan State coaches reportedly t...
Austin Meadows Detroit Tigers

How much will the Detroit Tigers pay Austin Meadows in 2022?

According to reports, the Tigers and Meadows have avoided arbitration by agreeing to a 1-year, $4.3 million deal.

Yes, Meadows had a rough 2022 season, but I still believe he can be an asset for the Tigers moving forward.

We certainly wish Austin the best of luck with his mental health issues.

Detroit Tigers,Austin Meadows

TAGGED: ,
Share this Article
Previous Article Michigan vs. Illinois point spread Michigan football unveils uniform combo for matchup vs. Illinois
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Austin Meadows Detroit Tigers
Detroit Tigers agree to contract with Austin Meadows
Detroit Tigers News
Michigan vs. Illinois point spread
Michigan football unveils uniform combo for matchup vs. Illinois
U of M
Buffalo Bills vs. Cleveland Browns
Buffalo Bills vs. Cleveland Browns game may not happen on Sunday
NFL News
2022 World Cup Odds
2022 World Cup odds list USA as huge underdog
General Topic
Lost your password?