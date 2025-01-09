fb
Thursday, January 9, 2025
Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers Agree To Contract With Jake Rogers

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
The Detroit Tigers have reached an agreement with catcher Jake Rogers on a $2.64 million contract for the 2025 season, avoiding arbitration. Rogers, who was arbitration-eligible for the second time, will remain with the Tigers as they look to build on their success in 2024.

Despite a challenging 2024 season where he slashed .197/.255/.352 with 10 home runs, Rogers continues to be a trusted presence for the Tigers. His defensive abilities and familiarity with the pitching staff make him an important asset as the Tigers head into the new season. Rogers is expected to open the 2025 campaign as the team's starting catcher, providing stability for the Tigers' backstop.

The contract agreement signals the Tigers' commitment to Rogers as part of their plans for next season, ensuring he remains a key figure in their lineup for the upcoming year.

