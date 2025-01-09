Detroit Tigers Agree to Contract with Matt Vierling

The Detroit Tigers have successfully avoided arbitration with Matt Vierling, agreeing to a $3.005 million contract for the 2025 season. The news was first reported by Evan Petzold. This agreement ensures that Vierling will remain with the Tigers for another season, continuing his contributions to the team's lineup.

https://twitter.com/EvanPetzold/status/1877422523953848765

In the 2024 season, Vierling showcased solid performance at the plate, batting .257 with 16 home runs and 57 RBIs. His versatility and power proved valuable to the Tigers' offense, and this new contract reflects the team's confidence in his abilities moving forward.

With the contract now finalized, Vierling will look to build on his 2024 success and play an important role in the Tigers' lineup during the 2025 season.