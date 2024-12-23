Detroit Tigers Agree to Deal With Former Top 100 Prospect

The Detroit Tigers have made another move to strengthen their roster, agreeing to a minor league deal with right-handed pitcher Jordan Balazovic, sources have confirmed to JustBB Media. Balazovic, once a top-100 prospect, will join the Tigers organization with the potential to make an impact at the major league level.

Balazovic's Journey and Recent Performance

Balazovic, who was highly regarded as one of the top pitching prospects, has seen a varied career path in recent years. He made 24.1 innings of relief appearances for the Minnesota Twins in 2023 before returning on a minor league deal last season. In a further step in his career, Balazovic signed with the Doosan Bears of the Korean Baseball Organization (KBO) for the 2024 season, marking an international chapter for the talented pitcher.

The Terms of the Deal

According to Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press, the deal between Balazovic and the Tigers is a minor league contract that includes a non-roster invitation to spring training. While the deal is not yet official, Balazovic will earn a $1.4 million salary if he makes the major league roster.

Looking Ahead

This move offers the Tigers another potential arm for their bullpen, especially with Balazovic’s pedigree as a former top prospect. His experience in both major league and international baseball could provide depth and competition for a Tigers pitching staff that continues to develop.

As spring training approaches, the Tigers will be hoping that Balazovic can rediscover the form that once had him ranked among the best pitching prospects, adding valuable depth to their roster heading into the 2025 season.