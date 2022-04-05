Detroit Tigers agree to multi-year deal with RHP Spencer Turnbull

According to a report from the Detroit Tigers, they have agreed to terms with RHP Spencer Turnbull on a two-year contract, which means they avoid arbitration.

Turnbull, who is 29, was 4-2 with a 2.88 ERA with 44 strikeouts in 50 innings before getting injured.

Turnbull will also be placed on the 60-day injured list as he continues to recover from Tommy John surgery.