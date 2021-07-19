Detroit Tigers agree to terms with P Ty Madden

According to a report from Jim Callis, the Detroit Tigers have signed pitcher Ty Madden for $2.5 million.

The Tigers selected Madden, who played his college ball at Texas, with the No. 32 overall pick (supplemental first round).

Heading into the draft, Madden was the No. 9 ranked player on the MLB Pipeline Top 250.

