Detroit Tigers: AJ Hinch gives update on plan for Spencer Torkelson

The pipe dream was that Detroit Tigers rookie Spencer Torkelson would start off the 2022 season with a bang as he easily adjusted to Major League Baseball pitchers.

Unfortunately, that was not the case and after giving Torkelson until the All-Star break, they finally decided to send him down to the Toledo Mud Hens.

At the time, Torkelson was batting just .197 with five home runs and 21 RBIs in 83 games.

AJ Hinch gives update on plan for Spencer Torkelson

Since being sent down to Toledo, Spencer Torkelson is batting .226 with four home runs and 13 RBIs in 28 games, which is nothing to call home about.

On Wednesday, Tigers manager AJ Hinch spoke to reporters and he said that the hope is that Torkelson is eventually going to re-join the team this season.

“The last finish of this process for him is going to have to be here,” Hinch said. “It might be here at the end of this season. It might go into next season. I don’t know what’s in store. But no matter what you do in Triple-A, good or bad, what you do up here is going to be that final confidence-builder to be the player he can be.”

“I don’t think he’s in a rut in Triple-A,” Hinch said. “I think he’s in a rut in 2022, just overall. It’s impossible for players not to carry the baggage with them. We say we want them to let everything go and be yourself.

“In reality, the numbers don’t lie. The numbers remind you every day. He’s been better the last couple of weeks.”

“I think he does believe he can do it at this level,” Hinch said. “But the success didn’t come early on.”

“Our goal when we sent him down was for him to come back,” Hinch said. “But he has to be trending in the right direction. He’s got to be doing the things we expect.”

“Perspective matters, but process matters more for Tork,” Hinch said. “I do hope we can give him another opportunity to finish the season where he started and where he belongs long-term.”

Nation, do you think the Detroit Tigers should bring back Spencer Torkelson for the rest of the 2022 season?

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

