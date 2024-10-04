Detroit Tigers ALDS Hype Video Will FIRE YOU UP!

fb
Friday, October 4, 2024
Just over a month ago, it seemed like the Detroit Tigers were all but out of the playoff race. But that was then, and this is now. The Tigers went on a blistering 31-11 run to secure a Wild Card berth in the American League playoffs, defying the odds and making an unforgettable push to the postseason.

Detroit Tigers

In the Wild Card Round, they continued to defy expectations by easily sweeping the Houston Astros in two games, punching their ticket to the American League Divisional Series (ALDS). Now, they're gearing up to face the Cleveland Guardians in a series that kicks off on Saturday in Cleveland.

To get the hype rolling, Twitter user @ccprodzofficial just dropped a must-see Tigers hype video that is sure to get every fan FIRED UP for the series. The video captures all the intensity, passion, and fire the Tigers have brought to their incredible run and is the perfect way to get ready for Game 1.

Somebody let the Detroit Tigers get hot, and now they’re roaring into the ALDS. Check out the video below and get ready for an electrifying showdown against the Guardians!

