Detroit Tigers ALDS: MLB Announces Start Times For Games 3 and 4 at Comerica Park

The Detroit Tigers are primed and ready for a thrilling return to the postseason, as they prepare to host the Cleveland Guardians in Game 3 of the American League Division Series (ALDS) at Comerica Park. This exciting matchup is set for Wednesday, October 9, 2024, at 3:08 p.m., marking the Tigers’ first home playoff game since 2014. Game 4 is scheduled for October 10 at 6:08 p.m., and if needed, Game 5 would occur back in Cleveland on October 12.

The atmosphere is electric with anticipation, especially after the Detroit Tigers secured their spot in the ALDS by sweeping the Houston Astros in the Wild Card series. They showcased their prowess with strong pitching and solid hitting, winning 3-1 and 5-2, respectively, as reported by Detroit Free Press.

Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians Series Details

The series kicks off in Cleveland, with Game 1 starting on Saturday, October 5 at 1:08 p.m., followed by Game 2 on Monday, October 7 at 4:08 p.m., both of which will be broadcast live on TBS.