The Detroit Tigers have some important decisions to make this offseason, and one former Philadelphia Phillies All-Star could provide an intriguing solution to their infield uncertainty.

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Alec Bohm, Philadelphia’s former first-round pick and 2024 National League All-Star, has reached free agency following seven seasons with the Phillies. With Detroit looking to strengthen its lineup for 2027, the 30-year-old corner infielder is a name worth considering.

MLB.com’s free-agent profile of Bohm lists the Phillies, Mets, Angels, Twins, Cardinals and Reds as his potential suitors. Detroit is not on that list, but the Tigers have the same corner-infield questions several of those clubs do.

There is no confirmed report that Detroit has contacted Bohm’s representatives or plans to pursue him. However, his availability, offensive profile, and experience at multiple infield positions make him an interesting option for president of baseball operations Scott Harris.

Sep 30, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Alec Bohm (28) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the Atlanta Braves in the tenth inning during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Alec Bohm Could Give Tigers Another Proven Bat

Bohm is coming off an uneven 2026 season in which he batted .249 with 15 home runs, 88 RBIs, and a .698 OPS across 155 games.

Those numbers don’t exactly scream superstar, but they don’t tell the entire story.

After a brutal opening stretch, Bohm rebounded significantly. From May 9 through the end of the regular season, he hit .274 with a .340 on-base percentage, 14 home runs, and 73 RBIs.

According to that same profile, the former No. 3 overall pick has driven in at least 85 runs in three of the last four seasons.

That consistency is notable for a Detroit team searching for additional offensive production.

Bohm isn’t a traditional power-hitting corner infielder, but he brings a right-handed bat, experience in the middle of a major-league lineup, and the ability to play both first and third base.

Where Would Bohm Fit in Detroit?

The Tigers’ biggest challenge wouldn’t necessarily be finding room for Bohm’s bat. It would be determining where he belongs defensively.

Kevin McGonigle spent his impressive rookie season splitting time between shortstop and third base, leaving Detroit with a significant organizational decision.

As we previously examined, there is a strong argument for keeping McGonigle at shortstop, where his offensive production would provide exceptional value.

That could open third base for an experienced addition such as Bohm.

However, Detroit also has Colt Keith, Javier Báez, John Peck, and newly acquired Tsung-Che Cheng among its infield options. Spencer Torkelson’s presence at first base further complicates Bohm’s potential role.

Bohm also isn’t a clear defensive upgrade at third base, meaning the Tigers would need to be convinced that his offense justifies the addition.

The opportunity becomes more interesting when considering Detroit’s ongoing roster changes.

As we reported Friday, six Tigers have entered free agency, including second baseman Gleyber Torres.

Torres’ potential departure creates another opening in Detroit’s infield, although Bohm would not be a direct replacement at second base.

Instead, acquiring Bohm would allow manager A.J. Hinch to explore different combinations while continuing to evaluate the club’s younger talent.

Why Scott Harris Might Think Twice

There is also a legitimate argument against pursuing Bohm.

Detroit’s priority should be improving its overall offensive production, and Bohm’s .698 OPS and 87 OPS+ in 2026 suggest he isn’t guaranteed to provide a substantial upgrade.

He earned $10.2 million with Philadelphia last season, a figure Matt Gelb of The Athletic reported when the two sides settled in January to avoid an arbitration hearing, and he could seek a multiyear deal in a free-agent market that lacks an abundance of established corner infielders.

Meanwhile, the Tigers have made it clear that developing their younger players remains central to their plans.

Speaking at the end of the season on Sept. 28, Harris said flatly, “We don’t (improve run scoring) by just signing free agent bats every offseason.”

That philosophy could make a significant financial commitment to Bohm difficult to justify, particularly if Detroit believes McGonigle, Keith, and its other young infielders can handle the available positions.

There will also be competition for Bohm’s services, with other organizations facing their own needs at first and third base.

Why Detroit Might Still Make the Call

Still, the Tigers have financial flexibility, several roster questions, and a clear desire to improve following a disappointing 76-86 season.

Bohm wouldn’t be the biggest splash of the offseason, but he could provide another experienced right-handed bat without requiring Detroit to surrender prospects in a trade.

The question for Harris is whether Bohm represents a meaningful improvement or simply another expensive veteran who could block the development of a younger player.

That distinction will determine whether this potential fit makes sense.