The Detroit Tigers have officially moved on from Kenley Jansen, which means Scott Harris has another rather important item on his offseason shopping list.

DSN TV Tigers · newest first All Tigers video →

Find somebody who can get the final three outs.

Or, perhaps more importantly, find somebody who can consistently get outs when the game is on the line.

One intriguing possibility is Alex Vesia, the former Los Angeles Dodgers left-handed reliever who recently became a free agent.

Vesia isn’t a household name like Jansen, but his ability to miss bats and handle high-leverage situations makes him an interesting option for a Tigers bullpen that desperately needs improvement.

And at 30 years old, he could offer Detroit something Jansen couldn’t: a potential multi-year solution rather than another short-term veteran acquisition.

Alex Vesia Has Numbers the Detroit Tigers Should Love

Vesia quietly put together another impressive season for Los Angeles in 2026.

According to his official Statcast profile, the left-hander finished the season with:

72 appearances

2.64 ERA

58 innings pitched

74 strikeouts

3 saves

Those 74 strikeouts translate to 11.5 per nine innings, the kind of swing-and-miss production Detroit could certainly use.

And this wasn’t some one-year fluke.

Over the past three seasons, Vesia recorded a combined 2.45 ERA while striking out 32.7% of the hitters he faced.

Those numbers suggest a pitcher capable of getting some of baseball’s best hitters out in difficult situations.

However, there is a catch.

Vesia has primarily worked as a setup reliever rather than a traditional closer. His three saves in 2026 certainly don’t suggest Detroit should immediately hand him the ninth inning.

He also walked 13.5% of opposing hitters this past season, creating some legitimate concerns about his command.

Still, that’s not necessarily a dealbreaker for A.J. Hinch.

Why Vesia Could Make Sense After Kenley Jansen’s Departure

The Tigers made their decision regarding Jansen on Monday, declining his $12 million option for 2027 and paying a $2 million buyout.

Jansen finished his lone season in Detroit with 22 saves and a 3.20 ERA.

On the surface, those aren’t terrible numbers.

Unfortunately, the veteran also blew six saves and struggled in some of the situations when Detroit needed him most.

And as we previously examined when discussing Detroit’s bullpen problems, the Tigers finished 2026 with 32 blown saves.

That is not exactly a recipe for postseason baseball.

The question now is whether Harris should spend heavily on another established closer or look for talented relievers who can handle different late-inning assignments.

Vesia would fit the second approach.

Hinch has never been particularly attached to the idea of using one designated closer every night. If the opponent’s most dangerous hitters are coming up in the eighth inning, why save your best available reliever for the ninth?

Vesia could help Detroit address those situations while potentially competing for save opportunities.

The Biggest Question Is What Vesia Would Cost

There is another reason the Tigers should investigate Vesia.

He could potentially be available on a shorter commitment than some of the more established free-agent closers.

According to a recent free-agency analysis from True Blue LA, ESPN analyst Kiley McDaniel projects Vesia for two years and $25 million, while other outlets have him anywhere from two years at $18 million to three years at $33 million.

That doesn’t mean he’ll be cheap.

Quality left-handed relievers who consistently strike hitters out tend to attract plenty of attention, and the Dodgers could certainly have interest in retaining him.

Detroit would also need to decide whether adding another left-hander makes sense with Tyler Holton and Drew Sommers already in the organization.

Still, the Tigers need reliable pitching more than they need a particular label attached to the person getting the outs.

There has been no confirmed report that Detroit is pursuing Vesia.

But if Harris is serious about rebuilding the bullpen without simply repeating last winter’s approach, the former Dodgers reliever deserves consideration.

He might not be the next Kenley Jansen.

For the Tigers, that could be exactly the point.