Detroit Tigers All-Time Starting Lineup Revealed

Building an all-time Detroit Tigers lineup is one of the toughest exercises in baseball history because the franchise has featured legends from nearly every era. I weighed peak performance, career accomplishments, impact in Detroit, Hall of Fame credentials, and overall production in a Tigers uniform.

All-Time Detroit Tigers Starting Lineup

1. CF – Ty Cobb

Career with Tigers (1905-1926):

.369 batting average (highest in MLB history)

4,189 hits

11 batting titles

AL MVP (1911)

Why he’s here: Cobb isn’t just the greatest Tiger ever. He has a strong argument as the greatest pure hitter in baseball history.

2. RF – Al Kaline

Career with Tigers (1953-1974):

3,007 hits

399 home runs

18 All-Star selections

10 Gold Gloves

Why he’s here: “Mr. Tiger” spent his entire Hall of Fame career in Detroit and was elite on both sides of the ball.

3. LF – Charlie Gehringer

Career with Tigers (1924-1942)

Yes, Gehringer was a second baseman, but for the sake of getting the best bats into the lineup, he slides to left field.

.320 career average

2,839 hits

1937 AL MVP

6-time batting champion runner-up

Why he’s here: “The Mechanical Man” was one of the most complete players of his era.

4. 1B – Hank Greenberg

Career with Tigers (1930-1946)

331 HR

1,276 RBI

2 MVP Awards

1935 and 1945 World Series champion

Why he’s here: Greenberg was one of baseball’s most feared sluggers.

5. DH – Miguel Cabrera

Career with Tigers (2008-2023)

2,000+ hits as a Tiger

Triple Crown winner

2 MVP Awards

500 HR club

3,000 hit club

Why he’s here: Prime Miggy may have been the best right-handed hitter Detroit has ever seen.

6. 3B – George Kell

Career with Tigers (1946-1952)

.306 career average

1949 batting title

Hall of Fame

Why he’s here: Tigers history has lacked great third basemen. Kell is the clear choice.

7. SS – Alan Trammell

Career with Tigers (1977-1996)

2,365 hits

1984 World Series MVP

6 All-Star appearances

Hall of Fame

Why he’s here: The greatest shortstop in Tigers history.

8. C – Ivan Rodriguez

Career with Tigers (2004-2008)

5-time All-Star as a Tiger

Defensive wizard

Helped revive the franchise after the 2003 disaster

Why he’s here: While his overall Hall of Fame career was built elsewhere, Pudge’s Tigers years were elite.

9. 2B – Lou Whitaker

Career with Tigers (1977-1995)

2,369 hits

244 HR

5 All-Star selections

1984 World Series champion

Why he’s here: One of the most underrated players in baseball history.

Starting Pitcher: Justin Verlander

Career with Tigers

AL MVP (2011)

Cy Young Awards

2 no-hitters with Detroit

2,500+ strikeouts as a Tiger

2006 AL pennant

2012 AL pennant

Why Verlander gets the ball:

The debate comes down to Verlander, Hal Newhouser, and Mickey Lolich.

Verlander’s combination of dominance, longevity, postseason success, and hardware gives him the edge. His 2011 season remains arguably the greatest season ever by a Tigers pitcher.

Final Verdict

If this team played a seven-game series, the lineup of Cobb, Kaline, Greenberg, Cabrera, Gehringer, Trammell, Whitaker, and Rodriguez would rival any franchise’s all-time roster. Add peak Justin Verlander on the mound, and the Tigers would have a legitimate claim as one of the greatest all-time franchise teams in Major League Baseball history.