Detroit Tigers All-Time Starting Lineup Revealed

Building an all-time Detroit Tigers lineup is one of the toughest exercises in baseball history because the franchise has featured legends from nearly every era. I weighed peak performance, career accomplishments, impact in Detroit, Hall of Fame credentials, and overall production in a Tigers uniform.
All-Time Detroit Tigers Starting Lineup
1. CF – Ty Cobb
Career with Tigers (1905-1926):
- .369 batting average (highest in MLB history)
- 4,189 hits
- 11 batting titles
- AL MVP (1911)
Why he’s here: Cobb isn’t just the greatest Tiger ever. He has a strong argument as the greatest pure hitter in baseball history.
2. RF – Al Kaline
Career with Tigers (1953-1974):
- 3,007 hits
- 399 home runs
- 18 All-Star selections
- 10 Gold Gloves
Why he’s here: “Mr. Tiger” spent his entire Hall of Fame career in Detroit and was elite on both sides of the ball.
3. LF – Charlie Gehringer
Career with Tigers (1924-1942)
Yes, Gehringer was a second baseman, but for the sake of getting the best bats into the lineup, he slides to left field.
- .320 career average
- 2,839 hits
- 1937 AL MVP
- 6-time batting champion runner-up
Why he’s here: “The Mechanical Man” was one of the most complete players of his era.
4. 1B – Hank Greenberg
Career with Tigers (1930-1946)
- 331 HR
- 1,276 RBI
- 2 MVP Awards
- 1935 and 1945 World Series champion
Why he’s here: Greenberg was one of baseball’s most feared sluggers.
5. DH – Miguel Cabrera
Career with Tigers (2008-2023)
- 2,000+ hits as a Tiger
- Triple Crown winner
- 2 MVP Awards
- 500 HR club
- 3,000 hit club
Why he’s here: Prime Miggy may have been the best right-handed hitter Detroit has ever seen.
6. 3B – George Kell
Career with Tigers (1946-1952)
- .306 career average
- 1949 batting title
- Hall of Fame
Why he’s here: Tigers history has lacked great third basemen. Kell is the clear choice.
7. SS – Alan Trammell
Career with Tigers (1977-1996)
- 2,365 hits
- 1984 World Series MVP
- 6 All-Star appearances
- Hall of Fame
Why he’s here: The greatest shortstop in Tigers history.
8. C – Ivan Rodriguez
Career with Tigers (2004-2008)
- 5-time All-Star as a Tiger
- Defensive wizard
- Helped revive the franchise after the 2003 disaster
Why he’s here: While his overall Hall of Fame career was built elsewhere, Pudge’s Tigers years were elite.
9. 2B – Lou Whitaker
Career with Tigers (1977-1995)
- 2,369 hits
- 244 HR
- 5 All-Star selections
- 1984 World Series champion
Why he’s here: One of the most underrated players in baseball history.
Starting Pitcher: Justin Verlander
Career with Tigers
- AL MVP (2011)
- Cy Young Awards
- 2 no-hitters with Detroit
- 2,500+ strikeouts as a Tiger
- 2006 AL pennant
- 2012 AL pennant
Why Verlander gets the ball:
The debate comes down to Verlander, Hal Newhouser, and Mickey Lolich.
Verlander’s combination of dominance, longevity, postseason success, and hardware gives him the edge. His 2011 season remains arguably the greatest season ever by a Tigers pitcher.
Final Verdict
If this team played a seven-game series, the lineup of Cobb, Kaline, Greenberg, Cabrera, Gehringer, Trammell, Whitaker, and Rodriguez would rival any franchise’s all-time roster. Add peak Justin Verlander on the mound, and the Tigers would have a legitimate claim as one of the greatest all-time franchise teams in Major League Baseball history.
Recent Comments