Detroit Tigers All-Time Starting Lineup

When it comes to Major League Baseball, there are not many more teams in the league with a more storied history than the Detroit Tigers.
Not only do the Tigers have four World Series titles but they have a plethora of players who have been inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame, including seven who make my all-time starting lineup.
Without further ado, here is what my all-time Detroit Tigers starting lineup looks like.
*Note: Pudge Rodriguez was not considered because of his brief time in Detroit.
- Ty Cobb – CF (L)
- Charlie Gehringer – 2B (L)
- Miguel Cabrera – 3B (R)
- Hank Greenberg – LF (R)
- Al Kaline – RF (R)
- Harry Heilmann – 1B ((R)
- Willie Horton – DH (R)
- Alan Trammell – SS (R)
- Bill Freehan – C (R)
SP – Hal Newhouser
Manager – Sparky Anderson
As you can see, I put Miguel Cabrera at third base so that I could fit in Harry Heilmann at first base.
Some players who I would consider “honorable mention” type players are C Lance Parrish, 1B Norm Cash, 2B Lou Whitaker, RF Kirk Gibson, and SP Justin Verlander.
Nation what do you think of this all-time starting lineup? What changes would you make?
