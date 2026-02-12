Detroit Tigers Tease Two Brand-New Alternate Jerseys for 2026

The Detroit Tigers are getting a fresh new look in 2026 — actually, two of them.

On Thursday, the Tigers teased upcoming uniform changes with a cryptic social media post that immediately caught fans’ attention. The team tweeted a message reading “⚠️ cooling paused – leak detected ⚠️ coming soon…” alongside an image of what appeared to be a refrigerated display labeled “A fresh take on a Detroit Classic.”

It didn’t take long for fans to connect the dots.

Two New Alternate Jerseys Coming

According to the tease, the Tigers are set to unveil two alternate jerseys for the 2026 season:

A navy blue jersey with “Detroit” written across the chest

with “Detroit” written across the chest An orange jersey featuring a navy Old English “D” on the left chest

Both designs lean heavily into the Tigers’ traditional color palette while offering a modern twist — something the organization has been careful about when adjusting its iconic look.

A Blend of Classic and Modern

The phrase “A fresh take on a Detroit Classic” seems intentional. Rather than straying far from tradition, the Tigers appear to be updating familiar elements in a way that still feels unmistakably Detroit.

Navy and orange have long been staples of the franchise, and incorporating both into alternate uniforms gives the team flexibility while keeping the Old English branding front and center.

What’s Next?

The team hasn’t officially revealed the jerseys yet, but based on the tease, a full unveiling feels imminent. Once they do, expect plenty of reaction — and debate — across Tigers social media.

For now, one thing is clear: Detroit is adding more variety to its uniform rotation in 2026, and fans won’t have to wait much longer to see the final designs