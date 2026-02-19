Detroit Tigers Unveil 2 Alternate Uniforms for 2026

The Detroit Tigers officially added a fresh splash of color to their wardrobe on Wednesday, unveiling new orange and navy alternate uniforms that will debut during the 2026 season.

The designs blend modern creativity with franchise history, drawing inspiration from the iconic 1984 Tigers while leaning harder than ever into the color orange — something fans have been asking for years.

A Look at the New Alternates

The Tigers will rotate the new uniforms into their schedule throughout the season:

Orange jerseys will be worn during select home games

will be worn during select Navy jerseys will be featured in select road games

will be featured in select Both looks will also appear during spring training, starting immediately

Detroit will continue wearing its popular City Connect uniforms at times, but the new alternates give the club another distinct look that still feels unmistakably Tigers.

Detroit Tigers unveil two new alternate uniformshttps://t.co/UKEWj2IRZX pic.twitter.com/EBhT3LXKb0 — Cody Stavenhagen (@CodyStavenhagen) February 19, 2026

Fans Helped Shape the Final Design

According to the organization, these uniforms weren’t rushed.

The Tigers spent 18 months researching and developing the alternates, gathering feedback from:

Fan focus groups

Players inside the clubhouse

Front office leadership

That process produced hundreds of design concepts before narrowing things down to what fans see today.

Ryan Gustafson, President and CEO of Ilitch Sports + Entertainment, emphasized that collaboration was the driving force behind the final product.

“We’re proud to introduce these new uniforms, which have been years in the making,” Gustafson said. “We believe it’s important to ask fans what matters to them.”

Gustafson noted that fans consistently asked for:

More creativity in merchandise

Additional alternate jerseys

Greater use of orange

Subtle throwbacks to the 1984 championship era

A Balance of Tradition and Modern Style

While the colors are bold, the Tigers stayed grounded in tradition.

Both alternate uniforms prominently feature:

The Olde English ‘D’

The classic script Detroit lettering

The result is a look that feels new without straying from the franchise’s visual identity.

“What you see today is a result of nearly everyone being drawn to the alignment between our existing uniforms and new alternates,” Gustafson said.

When and Where Fans Can Buy Them

Fans won’t have to wait long to get their hands on the new gear:

In-store : Available Friday at the D Shop in Detroit and Lakeland

: Available Friday at the D Shop in Detroit and Lakeland Online : Available starting Sunday

: Available starting Sunday Additional merchandise featuring the new color schemes will roll out closer to Opening Day

Between the orange home look and the navy road version, the Tigers are giving fans more ways than ever to rep the team in 2026.