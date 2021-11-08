Detroit Tigers among teams watching Justin Verlander workout Monday afternoon

Former Detroit Tigers ace Justin Verlander established himself as one of baseball’s top pitchers throughout his career in the Motor City, and he continues to hold a special place in the hearts of Motor City fans everywhere.

After his 2017 trade to the Houston Astros that saw him earn his first career World Series victory, he continued his dominance on the mound. In 2019, with 21 wins and his 2.58 ERA, he earned another Cy Young Award/ His 34 starts were tied for the most in baseball, and he also finished with 223 innings played.

He’s currently rehabbing from Tommy John surgery that saw him miss the entire 2021 season, and is working his way back to game shape. This afternoon, several teams watched him work out in Florida – including the Tigers.

Yankees, Tigers and Rangers among the clubs who saw Verlander throw today. Heard it was a pretty good turnout. — Britt Ghiroli (@Britt_Ghiroli) November 8, 2021

He currently holds an $18.4 million qualifying offer from the Astros; he can either accept it or test the free-agent market.