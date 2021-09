The Detroit Tigers got into it with the Chicago White Sox this afternoon, as both benches cleared.

Jose Abreu was hit by a pitch from Tigers reliever Alex Lange; he then slid late into second base, resulting in both teams clearing the benches:

Benches have cleared between the White Sox and Tigers after a Jose Abreu slide into 2nd. (via @NBCSWhiteSox) pic.twitter.com/TlpKM75UOB — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) September 27, 2021