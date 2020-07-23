41.2 F
Detroit Tigers announce 2020 Taxi Squad roster

By Don Drysdale

On Thursday, the Detroit Tigers revealed their 30-man roster to start off the 2020 season, which begins on Friday against the Cincinnati Reds.

Now, the Tigers have also released their Taxi Squad roster, which will work out at the Tigers alternate training location in Toledo, OH.

As you can see, top prospects Alex Faedo, Matt Manning, Casey Mize, Tarik Skubal, Riley Greene, and Spencer Torkelson are all part of the group who is heading to Toledo.

Nation, if you had to make a prediction, which of these players will be the first to get a call up to the Tigers?

Don Drysdale
